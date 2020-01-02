WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon's reaction to Liv Morgan-Lana segment on RAW

Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon was very happy with the final RAW segment of 2019

The final Monday Night RAW of 2019 ended with Liv Morgan making her long-awaited return and shocking the WWE Universe in the process. The Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding was being hyped up by the promotion for a while, and no matter what the viewers felt about it, the segment did its job of turning heads. RAW garnered 2.439 million viewers and the fact can't be discounted that the wedding had a lot to do with it.

As per WrestlingNewsCo, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was incredibly happy with how everything turned out in the end.

"Vince has wanted to do more crazy stories like this but he has to balance things out to satisfy the people at USA [Network] and the sponsors. He got what he wanted this week and the overrun did nice numbers so Vince is in a good mood."

The source also told WrestlingNewsCo that the angle is nowhere close to being over at this point in time, and that it could run until WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. Mr. McMahon loves this angle and he is reportedly open to more "off the wall" ideas.

The angle kicked off way back on the RAW season premiere, which saw Lashley making his return and interrupting the Universal title match between Seth Rollins and Rusev. Immediately after, he introduced Lana and the duo joined hands to Rusev's absolute shock.

Ever since then, the angle has been getting a lot of TV time on Monday Night RAW. Despite a lot of viewers getting turned off by it, the social media numbers indicated that people are interested in watching how things unfold going forward, and the videos involving Lana, Lashley, and Rusev were consistently bagging huge numbers on Youtube. Morgan's return segment currently has 3.7 million views on Youtube.