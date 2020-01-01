WWE News: Andrade and Charlotte Flair give big update on their relationship

Andrade and Charlotte Flair

WWE Superstar Andrade has just made a huge announcement on his official Twitter handle. The United States Champion indicated that Charlotte Flair has responded with a 'Yes' to his proposal. Minutes later, Charlotte posted a picture on her official handle, confirming Andrade's tweet.

Check out the tweets below. For the ones who aren't aware, 'Si' translates to 'Yes' in English.

She said siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January 1, 2020

Andrade moved up to the main roster in April 2018, after a three-year stint in NXT. He has been dating Charlotte for a while now. The couple regularly posts pictures together on their social media handles. Back in September, Charlotte defended Andrade when he got into a Twitter spat with fellow WWE Superstar Kalisto. The Queen responded to Kalisto's claim about Andrade still being in WWE because he's associated with Charlotte, and said that Andrade's good looks are the reason why he's still in WWE.

Andrade recently talked about his relationship with Charlotte, and explained how they help each other while training and how it benefits the duo.

“As we live in Orlando we train at the Performance Center. She helps me a lot, gives me advice on how to handle the cameras, the promos. She knows a lot about all that. And I have taught her what I learned in Mexico and Japan. Moves, holds, how to get hit, how to hit, how to show more personality, many things she likes. She gives me advice, I give her advice. We are always helping each other, and that benefits us a lot in the relationship we currently have.”