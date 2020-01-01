Impact Wrestling News: New look of World title revealed [Photo]

Impact Wrestling World Champion Sami Callihan has just posted a tweet showing off a brand new Impact Wrestling World title belt. Callihan acknowledged that the promotion gave him the new belt, and posted a couple of pictures of the same, as can be seen below:

As can be seen in the picture above, the old blue design has made way for a black and red one. Callihan won the World title on the October 25, 2019 tapings of Impact, by defeating Brian Cage inside a steel cage. Soon after Callihan won the belt, Tessa Blanchard rushed to the ring and confronted him.

The Impact Wrestling World title belt will be defended at the upcoming "Hard To Kill" PPV, which will emanate from Dallas, Texas on January 12, 2020. Callihan will take on Blanchard in an Intergender Match. This will be a history-making occurrence, as the match is going to be the first instance of a woman challenging a man for the promotion's World title belt.

What are your thoughts on the new Impact Wrestling World title belt design? Do you prefer it to the old one? Sound off in the comment section!