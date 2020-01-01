CM Punk takes a shot at WWE's attendance numbers

CM Punk doesn't pull any punches when it comes to speaking his mind

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently posted an amusing story on his official Instagram account, and took a shot at WWE's attendance numbers in the process. Punk shared a post on the story that looked back at a still from an old episode of SmackDown Live. The photo features Punk, who can be seen lying in the ring long after the show came to an end, and everyone leaving the arena. The post acknowledged how Punk sold a beating by not moving an inch until every single fan had left the building.

The caption to Punk's story stated: "Would have to wait a lot less now", as can be seen in the picture below:

CM Punk's Instagram story

Ever since Punk returned as an analyst on WWE Backstage, he has been pretty critical of WWE's product. Thus far, the former WWE Champion has expressed his dislike of the blue Universal title belt, the "Big Dog" segment on an episode of SmackDown Live that saw King Corbin poking fun at Roman Reigns, and the Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle. The latest twist in the storyline in the form of Liv Morgan's inclusion also didn't sit well with Punk.