WWE News: RAW Superstar says he blocks fans who target Roman Reigns on social media

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Roman Reigns, one of the biggest Superstars of this era, is targeted by many fans on social media

WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens was a guest on the latest edition of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast. Owens opened up on a variety of topics, and talked about blocking some people who go after his co-workers, especially Roman Reigns, on social media.

"One guy who gets dragged through the mud a lot is Roman, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for Roman. So, a lot of times I would see people say terrible things about him or his family, and then I would look and see that those people were following me. I'm like, 'I don't want these people to have access to me.' "

Owens added that he was once tagged in a tweet where a fan was talking about hoping that The Young Bucks break their neck, and the same fan once asked him for an autograph at an airport, to which he said no.

Owens is one of the most outspoken WWE Superstars from the current crop and has had his fair share of heated Twitter exchanges with fans in the past. He is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins and AOP on RAW.