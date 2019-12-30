WWE News: Braun Strowman fires back at fan who compared him to Big Show

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Strowman and Big Show

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Braun Strowman teamed up with Kofi Kingston and Big E to take on Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Strowman powerslammed Nakamura for the victory, and things only got more interesting post-match. The Monster Among Men impressed the live audience and the ones watching at home with his dance moves, in a hilarious visual.

Strowman took to Twitter soon after, and posted a tweet referring to the dance segment on SmackDown Live. A fan chimed in and took a shot at Strowman, stating that he's officially Big Show 2.0

Also read: FOX hilariously botches Sasha Banks' name

Strowman wasn't in the mood to let the fan get away with the tweet, and decided to respond to the same. He indicated that being compared to Big Show isn't a bad thing, and finished off his tweet by asking the fan to back off. The fan deleted the tweet soon after, but you can check out the screengrab below:

The fan's tweet, plus Strowman's response

This isn't the first time that Strowman has engaged in a heated Twitter exchange with a fan. Many fans have been critical of his booking in the past, and the Big Show comparisons aren't new either. What are your thoughts on the above exchange? Do you think Strowman is this generation's Big Show? Sound off in the comment section!