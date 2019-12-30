×
WWE News: FOX hilariously botches Sasha Banks' name 

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Dec 30, 2019
Dec 30, 2019 IST

It would be interesting to see how Banks responds to the botch
It would be interesting to see how Banks responds to the botch

Thom Brennaman of FOX recently made a major botch while hyping up WWE SmackDown Live during NFL on FOX. The sportscaster hilariously botched WWE Superstar Sasha Banks' name during the ad read, and referred to "The Boss" as "Sasha Shanks".

America's top-rated Friday-night show beginning 2020 with a bang! Do you know who Sasha Shanks is? What about Lacey Evans?"

Check out the botch in the clip below:

A short while ago, Banks took a jibe at BBC Sport's Gary Lineker by referring to him as "Greg Liniger", and the latter responded by calling her "Sacha Bonks". In Brennaman's case, it seemed nothing more than a silly mistake, although Banks' fans on Twitter have come in droves to target him for the botch.

Banks is currently playing the role of a dastardly and vicious heel on SmackDown Live, and recently went too far in her feud with Lacey Evans, by trash-talking Evans' daughter during a match. Looking at Banks' history on Twitter, it's highly unlikely that she'll let this one slide off. Brennaman should expect a scathing response from "The Boss" anytime soon.

