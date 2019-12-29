WWE News: Bray Wyatt breaks character and praises 5-time World Champion

Following the events of last night's WWE SmackDown Live, the Universal title is set to be defended at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. Bray Wyatt will be defending the belt against Daniel Bryan on January 27.

Wyatt went on to share an incredibly detailed post on his official Instagram handle, looking back at the last time the two Superstars took on each other at the Royal Rumble PPV. Fans might remember that Wyatt and Bryan wrestled an excellent match at the Royal Rumble 2014 PPV, which the former ended up winning.

In a heartfelt post, Wyatt stated that the match against Bryan back in 2014 is one of his all-time favorite bouts. Wyatt added that Bryan headlined WrestleMania that year and he deserved the same. He dubbed Bryan as being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but made it clear that it's his time now, not Bryan's. Check out the entire post below:

A lot has changed over the past six years. Wyatt has now been completely repackaged into one of the most intriguing characters in recent memory, while Bryan recently brought back the old look that he sported at the beginning of this decade. It would be nothing short of interesting to see these two lock horns again at the Royal Rumble, in what could turn out to be an instant classic, much like their 2014 outing.