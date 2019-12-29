WWE News: Ring announcer wins 24/7 title at live event (Video)

Mike Rome pins Samir Singh

Yesterday's WWE live event in Pittsburgh saw ring announcer Mike Rome winning the WWE 24/7 title, and losing it immediately after.

Samir Singh caught hold of Rome and demanded that he announce him as the Champion. As soon as Singh turned his back on Rome, the latter seized the opportunity and pinned him to win the 24/7 title. Rome grabbed the mic and was about to announce himself as the new 24/7 Champion. Following that, Sunil Singh surprised him from behind and scored a quick pin to become the new Champion.

Things didn't end here though. Samir didn't seem too thrilled with Sunil winning the title that he was holding mere seconds ago, and this led to an argument in the ring. R-Truth blindsided the duo and pinned Sunil Singh to win back the title. Check out all of the above title changes in the Instagram video WWE posted soon after.

With this victory, R-Truth has now become a 27-time WWE 24/7 Champion, and has held the title for more than 127 days, if we combine all of his reigns. Strangely, WWE hasn't listed Mike Rome as the WWE 24/7 Champion on the official website.