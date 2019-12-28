WWE News: Future Roman Reigns vs King Corbin match advertised with ridiculous stipulation

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

King Corbin and Roman Reigns in action on SmackDown Live

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin has been going on for a while, and a recent advert for the February 14, 2020 edition of SmackDown Live indicates that the feud is far from over.

The SmackDown Live taping for February 14 is going to take place at The Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The arena's official website is advertising a double main event for the night. Daniel Bryan will take on The Fiend with the Universal title on the line. The co-main event will feature The Big Dog Roman Reigns and King Corbin taking on each other. The match has a rather interesting stipulation though, and it needs to be seen to be believed. The contest will be a "Loser Eats Dog Food" Match. Check out the advertisement HERE.

Also read: RAW Superstar gets married to longtime girlfriend

A few weeks ago on SmackDown Live, King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler chained Reigns on one of the ring posts and covered him in dog food. The segment was slammed by many on social media, but things are about to get more interesting as we approach the February 14 episode of SmackDown Live. Share your thoughts on this unusual stipulation in the comments below!