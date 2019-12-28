WWE News: RAW Superstar gets married to longtime girlfriend

Luke Gallows, pictured with Karl Anderson

WWE Superstar and The O.C. member Luke Gallows got married on Sunday, December 22. Gallows had been dating his wife Bethany Nobliski for a while now and the duo was engaged back in November, as per a Facebook post by Nobliski.

She hinted at tying the knot with Gallows by changing her last name to Hankinson on her Facebook handle over the week. It should be noted that Luke Gallows' real name is Andrew Hankinson. Bethany confirmed the marriage via a post by mentioning in a photo caption that her father "gave her away on 12/22 to Drew". Although Gallows hasn't made an official announcement, check out Bethany's social media post confirming the same, below.

Gallows proposing to Bethany back in November

After a three-year stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Gallows made his return to WWE on the April 11, 2016 edition of Monday Night RAW, along with Karl Anderson. Earlier this year, the duo reunited with AJ Styles to form the O.C. Gallows and Anderson emerged victorious in the WWE Tag Team World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, after defeating eight tandems.

Sportskeeda sends its best wishes to Gallows and Bethany!