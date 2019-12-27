WWE News: Lacey Evans bashes the company for allowing Sasha Banks to target her daughter

Dec 27, 2019 IST

Evans isn't done with Banks

The feud between Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks took a turn for the worse on last week's edition of SmackDown Live. At one point during her match against Evans, Banks approached her daughter and began trash-talking the kid while beating up Evans. Evans exacted revenge almost immediately, and surprised Banks with an attack. The duo were separated by Bayley and Dana Brooke, and Evans is still fuming with anger at what happened that night.

WWE recently posted an image on its official Twitter handle, highlighting the moment where Banks targeted Evans' daughter. The company put up a question alongside the image: Was trash-talking Evans' daughter wrong on Sasha's part?

The Sassy Southern Belle responded to the tweet, and asked whether it was wrong for WWE to let Banks continue to do it, especially after she had told her to keep her daughter out of it. Evans finished off her tweet by hinting that she is going to destroy Banks. Check out the tweets below:

Was it wrong as a company for yall to allow her to continue to do it? After I told her to keep my kid out of it?



Get the refs ready @wwe..... it's going to take alot to pull me off this nasty. #NothingButANasty 💅🏼👒 https://t.co/gQd69xWkyG — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 26, 2019

Evans came up to the main roster earlier this year, and kicked off a feud with Becky Lynch after WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with. After spending several months on the main roster as a hated heel, Evans is now embracing her good side on the blue brand. Evans' daughter's involvement in the feud is only helping her garner a good babyface reaction from the WWE Universe.