WWE News: Sasha Banks reveals her salary for upcoming shows

Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019

Ever since WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Sasha Banks made her return to the company a few months ago, she has been posting occasional tweets bragging about her salary, and has also thanked Vince McMahon on multiple instances for providing her the opportunity to earn the kind of money that she does. Banks has now taken it up a notch by revealing exactly how much is she earning for her year-end WWE appearances and matches.

Banks posted a tweet recently, hyping up her upcoming appearances on WWE SmackDown as well as live events. Banks indicated that she has been paid a total of $250,000 for these shows.

"The Boss" proceeded to thank FOX for the bonus and listed down the events that she will be a part of in the coming days. WWE fans will get to witness Banks in action on tonight's SmackDown Live, plus at the upcoming live events in Toronto, Montreal, and Los Angeles. Check out Banks' tweet below:

Banks is currently in a feud with Lacey Evans on SmackDown Live. Things took an ugly turn last week when Banks mocked Evans' daughter while beating Evans up. Lacey Evans turned the tide soon after and launched an attack on Banks, and it took the collective efforts of Dana Brooke and Bayley to separate the two.