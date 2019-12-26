WWE News: Hall of Famer makes bold prediction on Seth Rollins and AOP's future

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins and AOP have instantly become the most destructive force on Monday Night RAW

WWE veteran and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently held a Q&A session on his official Facebook page, and answered a string of fan questions. Angle shared his opinion on Seth Rollins' new role as the leader of The Authors of Pain, and said that he made a very smart move by aligning with AOP. Angle added that the trio will all win Championships, just like Team Angle did back in 2003.

"Seth and AOP will have a hell of a run. These guys are animals. Seth made a very smart move teaming up with those guys. They will ALL win gold just like Team Angle in 2003."

Rollins recently turned heel after teasing the same for a short while, and joined hands with AOP to put down Kevin Owens. On this week's RAW Christmas special, Rollins and AOP destroyed Rey Mysterio as well as announcer Samoa Joe. If the trio keeps up with their destructive ways, it's only a matter of time before Angle's prediction turns into reality. Back in 2003, Angle was the WWE Champion on SmackDown, and his cohorts Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas held the WWE Tag Team titles.

Also read: WWE announces Year-End awards and winners