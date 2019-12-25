WWE announces Year-End awards and winners
Published Dec 25, 2019
With 2019 nearing its end, WWE has announced its Year-End awards on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage. Tonight's show featured a panel consisting of Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Christian, Ember Moon, and Maria Menounos.
A total of six awards were presented, as mentioned in the list below:
- Bray Wyatt won the WWE Male Superstar of the Year award.
- Becky Lynch won the WWE Female Superstar of the Year award.
- The New Day won the WWE Men's Tag-Team of the Year award.
- The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag-Team of the Year award.
- The Street Profits won the WWE Breakthrough Superstars of the Year award.
- Kofi Kingston won the WWE Moment of the Year award (Kofi's WWE title victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35).
Here are a bunch of video clips uploaded by WWE on FOX, showing Superstars' reactions on winning the awards:
In addition to the Year-End awards, WWE on FOX will list down the top five WWE matches of 2019 on next week's show. Also, the NXT Year-End awards will be announced on the January 1 episode of NXT.
