WWE announces Year-End awards and winners

Bray Wyatt is the WWE Male Superstar of 2019

With 2019 nearing its end, WWE has announced its Year-End awards on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage. Tonight's show featured a panel consisting of Renee Young, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Christian, Ember Moon, and Maria Menounos.

A total of six awards were presented, as mentioned in the list below:

Bray Wyatt won the WWE Male Superstar of the Year award.

Becky Lynch won the WWE Female Superstar of the Year award.

The New Day won the WWE Men's Tag-Team of the Year award.

The Kabuki Warriors won the WWE Women's Tag-Team of the Year award.

The Street Profits won the WWE Breakthrough Superstars of the Year award.

Kofi Kingston won the WWE Moment of the Year award (Kofi's WWE title victory over Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35).

Here are a bunch of video clips uploaded by WWE on FOX, showing Superstars' reactions on winning the awards:

In addition to the Year-End awards, WWE on FOX will list down the top five WWE matches of 2019 on next week's show. Also, the NXT Year-End awards will be announced on the January 1 episode of NXT.

