WWE News: Lana has a message for Rusev ahead of her wedding with Bobby Lashley

Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding is all set to take place on next week's RAW

On last night's Christmas special edition of WWE RAW, Lana announced that she and Bobby Lashley will be tying the knot on next week's show. Later, Rusev came out and cut a promo, reacting to Lana's upcoming wedding.

The Bulgarian Brute made it clear that he isn't upset at Lana marrying Bobby Lashley, and added that the biggest punishment he can give Lashley is to allow him to marry Lana.

Lana took to Twitter soon after and responded to Rusev's comments. She stated that Rusev has still not gotten over her, and made a bold statement to finish off her tweet. Lana said that Rusev should thank her for creating "Rusev Day", and making it relevant again. Check out Lana's tweet below:

I’m LOLing so hard @RusevBUL A.) You’re so clearly not over ME that it’s comical. You can’t stop talking about ME. Just like the entire @WWEUniverse can’t stop talking about ME! B.) My wedding day falls on #LANADAY ! C.) Thank ME for creating #RusevDay & making it relevant again https://t.co/47Oi0WgKYS — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 24, 2019

The Lana-Lashley-Rusev angle kicked off on the RAW season premiere, and has been garnering big numbers on WWE's social media, despite fan backlash over the storyline. Lashley has already picked up a win over Rusev at TLC 2019, with Lana's assistance.

It would be interesting to see what Rusev has up his sleeve as Lana and Lashley's wedding looms near.