WWE News: Former Superstar opens up on John Cena breaking his ribs on RAW

Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV. Snitsky talked about WWE veteran John Cena, and how the 16-time World Champion once broke his ribs during a Lumberjack Match on Monday Night RAW, back in 2005.

"It depends on who you ask. It’s cool wrestling John, I’ve wrestled him a bunch of times. He actually broke my ribs. He did that side slam out of the corner, and all 250 pounds came down right on my rib. I still have the little calcification on my ribs. I always joke around with people, “Feel that!” They’re like, “Oh my God,” and I’m like, “Yeah, John Cena did that.” It’s funny. John’s a good guy."

The match in question took place on RAW a short while after Cena was drafted to the Red brand, and had kicked off a rivalry with Chris Jericho. Despite Jericho's attempts to help Snitsky win, Cena emerged victorious in the end.

Snitsky made his main roster debut in September 2005, and feuded with Kane for a while. In December 2008, Snitsky requested his release from the company, and the same was granted to him. He remained active on the indie scene after his release, and also had a brief stint in Impact Wrestling.