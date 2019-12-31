CM Punk slams WWE following RAW wedding segment

Punk wasn't pleased with the segment

The final Monday Night RAW of 2019 ended with an incredibly controversial segment that has divided the WWE Universe into two. The Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding segment ended with Liv Morgan making her long-awaited return and revealing that she and Lana were in love with each other. Soon after, Rusev came out of the wedding cake and destroyed Lashley to get a huge pop from the crowd.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk hasn't pulled any punches while criticizing the WWE product ever since he returned as an analyst on WWE Backstage. Punk had an interesting take on the wedding segment that capped off Monday Night RAW. He advised WWE to hire personnel who understand what representation means to the WWE Universe. Check out Punk's tweet below:

WWE needs to hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience they’re trying to reach. But what do I know? I’m a bear, I suck the heads off fish. pic.twitter.com/qRUYpgylyS — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019

Punk had been critical about the Lana-Lashley-Rusev storyline during one of his appearances on WWE Backstage, and had proposed an interesting storyline for the trio heading into WrestleMania 36. It's clear from the above tweet that tonight's segment didn't do much in regards to changing Punk's views on the angle.

Nevertheless, there are many fans who will be waiting anxiously for next week's RAW to see what happens next, now that Liv Morgan has been added to the mix.