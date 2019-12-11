CM Punk shares hilarious booking idea for Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 36

CM Punk made his return to WWE Backstage tonight and had a bunch of interesting thoughts to share in regards to current WWE storylines. Punk gave his views on the ongoing Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley angle, and had an interesting booking idea for the same.

"They have a match, they have a blowoff, right? I don't think Rusev wants to be with Lana anymore on-screen, so Lana and Bobby go off and do their thing, but eventually, you know what... Lana grinds on the nerves, Bobby's sick of her. They have another divorce, ok. She gets another tag team, to go after Rusev and Bobby, who have become best friends, because they have this familiar.. this ex-wife.

"What they do at WrestleMania, they put Lana in a shark cage, because by WrestleMania, the new tag team is already so sick of Lana, that the loser of the match gets what's in the shark cage."

Judging by Punk's hilarious booking for the angle, it seems like he isn't much of a fan of this storyline. It would be interesting to see what the trio have to say in response to Punk's over-the-top idea for them at WrestleMania 36.