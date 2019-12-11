WWE News: Randy Orton reveals why he isn't in a hurry to get into the Hall of Fame

Randy Orton

WWE veteran Batista was recently announced as one of the inductees in the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame. WWE has now uploaded a video that features Batista's Evolution teammate Randy Orton talking about The Animal's induction. Orton also weighed in on his own eventual induction in the WWE Hall of Fame sometime in the future.

Orton recently signed a 5-year deal with WWE. He made it clear that he still has a few bumps to take inside the squared circle before he's ready to get into the Hall of Fame. The Viper added that he isn't in a hurry to get inducted.

"Sooner or later? I'd say later. I've still got a few more bumps to take in a WWE ring before I'm ready to step into the Hall of Fame, but [word bleeped out] I don't even know how that works, I gotta be nominated or something? I mean, people say I'm a future first ballot Hall of Famer, but I don't know, there's a lot of time between now and then. So who knows what can happen? One day, if I'm fortunate enough to be in the Hall of Fame, it'll be one hell of an honor. But I'm in no hurry to be in the Hall of Fame right now."

With Batista's induction, 3 out of the 4 members of Evolution now have a spot in the famed Hall. Orton and Batista both became members of Evolution back in the early 2000s, and the faction ran roughshod over Monday Night RAW for well over two years. Orton is the only member of the stable who is currently an active wrestler.