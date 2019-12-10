WWE News: Sasha Banks shares "fun fact" about Luke Harper following his release

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Dec 2019, 10:35 IST SHARE

Sasha Banks and Luke Harper

Luke Harper was officially released from his WWE contract on December 8th. SmackDown Live Superstar Sasha Banks has now posted a tweet in response to Harper's release from the company.

Banks shared a "fun fact" about Harper, as well as Konnor of The Ascension. It should be noted that The Ascension has also been released by WWE. Banks revealed that Konnor was the officiant for her wedding, while Harper acted as a witness and signed the wedding certificate. Check out Banks' tweet below:

Fun fact : @KonnorWWE was the officiant for my wedding, and @LukeHarperWWE signed the wedding certificate as a witness. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) December 9, 2019

Harper came up to the main roster back in 2013 as a part of The Wyatt Family. Later in his WWE stint, Harper teamed up with his former Wyatt Family counterpart, Erick Rowan, and the two dubbed themselves "The Bludgeon Brothers". Harper had asked for his release after WrestleMania, but wasn't granted the same.

Also read: Liv Morgan takes shot at RAW Superstar on Twitter

On the other hand, The Ascension was promoted to the main roster in late 2014, with a victory over The Miz and Damien Mizdow. Things only went downhill from there and The Ascension turned into a low-card tag team. The duo were released on December 8th, after being on the shelf for eight months.