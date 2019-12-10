WWE News: Liv Morgan takes shot at RAW Superstar on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe 10 Dec 2019, 10:06 IST

Liv Morgan

The official Twitter handle of WWE Universe recently posted a picture of RAW Superstar Humberto Carrillo, with a question for the fans. The caption asked the fans whether we are looking at "THE Superstar of the next decade", and the tweet garnered a response from Liv Morgan of all people.

Morgan replied to the tweet with a single word: 'No'. Check out the tweet posted by WWE Universe below, plus Liv's response to the same:

Humberto has shown tons of promise lately on the main roster. A few weeks ago, the young gun went head to head with former Universal Champion Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW, and had a strong showing against The Beastslayer.

Recently, Humberto scored a huge victory over Andrade at a WWE Supershow in Jacksonville. The same story repeated tonight on WWE RAW, where Humberto defeated Andrade with a roll-up.

Morgan, on the other hand, has been out of action for a while now. The former Riott Squad member has been teasing a character change on Twitter ever since she disappeared from WWE TV. WWE recently posted a tweet hyping up Morgan's return to TV, and it seems like she is all set to get a makeover.