Big Cass threatens AEW star on Twitter, deletes tweet following outrage
Former WWE Superstar Big Cass aka CaZXL recently posted a controversial tweet via his official handle, directed towards All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela. Cass deleted the tweet later, and got a response from Janela soon after.
Here's what Cass wrote in the now-deleted tweet:
Hey @janelababy. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk.#HowYouDoin
Also read: WWE Superstar recalls incident where Luke Harper saved him from a broken neck, gives his best wishes
Soon after, Cass responded to the criticism his tweet garnered on social media, and stated that the tweet was posted in-character, and was a work. Janela responded to Cass and said that the only person he's working is himself, followed by a clown emoji. Janela posted another tweet later, and accused Cass of trying to cover up his mistake by claiming it as being a work. Check out the entire exchange below:
Fans might remember that Cass and Janela were involved in an incident a WrestlePro event back in September. Janela decided not to press charges on Cass, or the latter could've possibly ended up going to jail. There's still no word as to why Cass decided to target Janela again, around three months after the WrestlePro incident.