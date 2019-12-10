Big Cass threatens AEW star on Twitter, deletes tweet following outrage

Big Cass

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass aka CaZXL recently posted a controversial tweet via his official handle, directed towards All Elite Wrestling star Joey Janela. Cass deleted the tweet later, and got a response from Janela soon after.

Here's what Cass wrote in the now-deleted tweet:

Hey @janelababy. Say one more word about me and your life will end. Real talk.#HowYouDoin

Cass' deleted tweet

Soon after, Cass responded to the criticism his tweet garnered on social media, and stated that the tweet was posted in-character, and was a work. Janela responded to Cass and said that the only person he's working is himself, followed by a clown emoji. Janela posted another tweet later, and accused Cass of trying to cover up his mistake by claiming it as being a work. Check out the entire exchange below:

Only person youre working is yourself 🤡 https://t.co/86sw70XJtR — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 9, 2019

Don’t come at me with threats then try to cover up your tracks, I would never ever work with you. I gave you the benefit of the doubt and wished you well but it turns out you’re just a moron.... — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) December 9, 2019

Fans might remember that Cass and Janela were involved in an incident a WrestlePro event back in September. Janela decided not to press charges on Cass, or the latter could've possibly ended up going to jail. There's still no word as to why Cass decided to target Janela again, around three months after the WrestlePro incident.