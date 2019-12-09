WWE Superstar recalls incident where Luke Harper saved him from a broken neck, gives his best wishes

Luke Harper had asked for his WWE release way back in April

Soon after the official announcement was made in regards to Luke Harper's WWE release, SmackDown Live Superstar Mustafa Ali posted a tweet sending his best wishes to Harper.

Ali posted a video that features a spot from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-show of WrestleMania 35, earlier this year. The spot shows Luke Harper attempting to eliminate Ali, when Braun Strowman comes out of nowhere and hits Harper with a Big Boot. The move sends both Harper and Ali flying down in front of the announcers' table, with the latter in an upside-down position. As can be seen in the following video clip, Harper managed to land in such a manner so as not to cause injury to Ali. The high-flyer pointed it out in his tweet while wishing the best to Harper. Check out the tweet below, containing the video in question:

Best wishes to @LukeHarperWWE. Saved me from a broken neck. pic.twitter.com/KyajOKwUOa — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 9, 2019

Harper was released a few hours ago, along with Sin Cara and The Ascension (Viktor and Konnor). The former Wyatt Family member had requested his WWE release soon after WrestleMania 35, but wasn't granted one at the time.