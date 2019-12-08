Chris Jericho reacts to WWE Superstar's Championship reportedly being stolen

Chris Jericho with his AEW World Title, which was stolen back in September soon after he won it at All Out

Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently reported that WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER's Championship belt, as well as his passport, got stolen while he was in Chicago.

A Twitter account devoted to NXT UK posted a link to an article reporting the same, and All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho responded to it. Jericho hinted with his response that he has gone through this ordeal in the past. Back in September, Jericho's newly won AEW World title was stolen while he was having some food at a Longhorn Steakhouse. Check out Jericho's response to the report stating that Walter's title got stolen:

Here's what Mike Johnson had to say in regards to the theft:

WALTER's WWE UK Championship belt, as well as WALTER's passport, were stolen earlier today in Chicago, IL after a smash and grab of the rental car WALTER had the items inside, PWInsider.com has learned.

As of now, WWE hasn't confirmed the report, but it has been covered by a number of trusted sources. Hopefully, this ends the same way for WALTER as it did for Le Champion of AEW.

