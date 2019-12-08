WWE Rumors: Championship belt stolen in Chicago

The United Kingdom Championship was introduced in January 2017

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER has had his title and passport stolen.

The Imperium member, who is in Chicago, Illinois to face EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs at EVOLVE 142, had the items taken from inside his rental car, while fellow wrestler Timothy Thatcher also had his car broken into.

“WALTER's WWE UK Championship belt, as well as WALTER's passport, were stolen earlier today in Chicago, IL after a smash and grab of the rental car WALTER had the items inside, PWInsider.com has learned.”

Johnson added that he has been told by several local independent wrestlers that there has been a series of vehicle break-ins in the area recently.

United Kingdom Championship history

The WWE United Kingdom Championship was first held by Tyler Bate, who defeated Pete Dunne in the final of the United Kingdom Championship tournament in Blackpool, England in January 2017.

Four months later, Dunne won the title from Bate in a rematch at NXT TakeOver: Chicago which was widely regarded as one of the best matches of the year.

Having held the title for 685 days, defeating opponents including Zack Gibson and Joe Coffey along the way, Dunne’s legendary reign finally came to an end when he was defeated by WALTER at NXT TakeOver: New York in April 2019.

WALTER’s next title defence is set to come in January 2020 against Joe Coffey at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool II.

Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship

Shortly after defeating Adam Page to become the inaugural AEW World Champion at All Out in August 2019, it emerged that Chris Jericho had lost his new title.

Following a two-day search, the Tallahassee Police Department announced that the title, which Jericho left in a limousine, had been turned into police headquarters after it was found at the side of a road.

