CM Punk dares WWE to drop a popular move

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

CM Punk

On the final Monday Night RAW of 2019, the opening segment featured a brawl involving Seth Rollins and Authors of Pain, and Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. One of the spots during the brawl saw Owens hitting a devastating Senton on Rollins, AOP, and security at ringside.

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk wasn't thrilled with the spot, and shared his views on it via a tweet. Punk made it clear that he isn't a fan of spots like the one that took place on RAW, where a group of people simply stand on the floor while a Superstar jumps on them. He then dared WWE to drop the move and "leave it in this decade". Check out the video of the spot, plus Punk's response to the same.

Punk's response

Also read: CM Punk officially reveals his return date

Punk's tweet garnered a reply from a fan who accused him of performing the same move on RAW after his World title match against JBL, back in 2008. Punk hit back by saying that it's 2019 and his point stands.

Okay. It’s 2019 now. Thank you for proving my point. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019

The move in question is one of the most-talked about spots when it comes to in-ring competition. Although the move always gets a huge pop, it has been criticized by fans and critics alike in the past for looking too unbelievable for their tastes.