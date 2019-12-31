WWE News: CM Punk officially reveals his return date

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

CM Punk during his stint as an active WWE Superstar

It has been a while since we saw WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk on the FS1 show. It's now been confirmed that Punk will be returning to WWE Backstage on the January 21st edition. Punk confirmed the same via a tweet directed towards a report that stated that he won't be appearing on tomorrow's edition of the show. Check it out below:

Punk confirms he will return to WWE Backstage on January 21

Also read: RAW Superstar says he blocks fans who target Roman Reigns on social media

On the November 12th episode of WWE Backstage, Punk made a shocking appearance that took the entire pro-wrestling world by storm. The former WWE Champion revealed that he will be a part of the show the following week, and it was later confirmed that Punk was joining the show as an analyst and special contributor.

Punk has made sporadic appearances on the show, and has been pretty vocal about the current WWE product. Punk has criticized several angles on the show, including the Lana-Lashley-Rusev storyline. In regards to a possible return to WWE as an in-ring competitor, Punk said that it is "a bridge that is gonna have to be built".