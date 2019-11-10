IMPACT to make history with Tessa Blanchard at Hard To Kill on January 12, 2020

Blanchard and Callihan

Impact Wrestling is all set to create history at Hard To Kill on January 12th, 2020 as Tessa Blanchard will take on Sami Callihan, with the latter's World title on the line, in a first of its kind event in the history of professional wrestling.

Blanchard's rise in Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, is already one of the most recognized females in Pro Wrestling, and she's just 24! After appearing in several independent promotions, Tessa signed a contract with Impact Wrestling last year, making her debut at the Redemption PPV. She defeated Kiera Hogan in her first match on Impact, and bagged her first PPV win when she took down Allie at Slammiversary XVI.

At Slammiversary XVII, Tessa faced Callihan in the main event, in a losing effort. This was the first time in Impact Wrestling's storied history that an intergender match headlined a PPV. Recently, Callihan defeated Brian Cage inside a steel cage to win the World title, on Impact Wrestling's AXS TV premiere. After the match, Blanchard came out to a chorus of cheers, and confronted Callihan.

Tessa Blanchard set to challenge Sami Callihan at Hard To Kill

Impact Wrestling's upcoming PPV Hard To Kill is going to emanate from The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX on January 12, 2020. The promotion will make history on this night, when Tessa Blanchard will face Sami Callihan for the Impact Wrestling World title. This is going to be the first instance in the history of this business, where a woman will challenge a man for the promotion's top Championship on PPV. Here's what Tessa had to say on her upcoming historic match:

"I intend to become the first female World Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history on January 12th at Hard To Kill. This isn’t just about our rivalry, and this goes far beyond the IMPACT World Championship. This is about showing everyone that Tessa Blanchard is the real deal, and I’m here to stay. I can go toe-to-toe with any man or woman in the world, and in any type of match. I’ve earned this shot, and I won’t stop until I’m raising that belt up high for all of my doubters to see."

Callihan commented on the match too, and it seems like he's pretty confident on who's going to come out on top when it's all said and done.

"I’ll give Tessa credit for one thing: she’s not afraid to make herself look like a fool on national television. I’ve already proven that she is not on my level and I intend to do it again. No one will be making history at my expense, so I plan on destroying Tessa and establishing my legacy as the greatest World Champion in IMPACT Wrestling history."

