Impact/WWE News: Sami Callihan bashes Tommaso Ciampa in response to heartfelt tweet

Sami Callihan wins the Impact Wrestling World Title

This week's AXS TV premiere saw Sami Callihan defeating Brian Cage to win the Impact Wrestling World Championship. WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter to praise Callihan, who made it clear that he doesn't care about Ciampa's validation.

Callihan's Impact Wrestling career so far...

Sami Callihan made his Impact debut in late 2017 and aided The Crist Brothers in defeating The Latin American Exchange in an Impact World Tag Team Titles match. Callihan then formed a stable with The Crist Brothers, and the trio called themselves Ohio Versus Everything. Recently, Callihan got into a feud with Impact's rising star Tessa Blanchard, who's also the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard. Following his World Title win inside a steel cage, Callihan was confronted by Blanchard, hinting that this feud is far from over.

Callihan disregards Ciampa after receiving praise

Fans took to Twitter in droves to congratulate and hail Callihan for his World Title win. NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa posted a heartfelt tweet via his official handle and heaped praise on Callihan. Ciampa mentioned how he and Callihan both attended the same TNA tryout several years ago, and that neither managed to bag a deal with the promotion.

Ciampa further stated that Callihan joined WWE while he went to ROH, and both of them quit their respective companies later. Ciampa finished off by acknowledging Callihan's Impact Wrestling World Title win. Check out the tweet below:

Sami Callihan and I attended the same TNA tryout years ago. Neither of us were offered a deal.



He later signed with WWE. I signed with ROH. He quit WWE. I quit ROH.



We both crossed paths countless times around the world.



Tonight, Sami became the Impact World Champion.



🖤🌎🖤 — BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) October 30, 2019

Callihan remained in character while responding to Ciampa, and stated that he doesn't care about his validation or his opinion. He also made sure to remind Ciampa that he achieved this feat on his own, and proceeded to take a shot at the former NXT Champion.

