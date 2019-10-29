WWE News: Paul Heyman makes bold statement on Charlotte Flair's future

Heyman and Flair

Paul Heyman recently posted a tweet via his official Twitter handle and heaped praise on Charlotte Flair. Heyman stated that Ric Flair will be known as Charlotte's father someday, and added that the Hall of Famer wouldn't want it any other way.

Charlotte's rise to the top

In a span of four years, Charlotte Flair has carved a guaranteed Hall of Fame career for herself. She made her way to WWE in 2012 and spent around three years in WWE NXT. Shortly after WrestleMania 31 was done and dusted with, Charlotte made her main roster debut alongside Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch. This segment is now hailed by many as the moment the Women's Revolution kicked off. Ever since then, Flair has made history on numerous occasions. She competed in the first-ever Women's Hell In A Cell Match against Sasha Banks at the namesake PPV in 2016. She was heavily featured in the main event scene on the road to WrestleMania 35 earlier this year. All eyes were on Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch, as these three were going to make history by becoming the first women to headline The Show of Shows. Flair lost the match when Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey in the end. As of this moment, Flair has won a total of 10 Championships on the main roster.

Heyman makes an interesting comment on Charlotte's future

Throughout Charlotte's decorated career, she has been criticized for getting opportunities one after the other, simply because she's Ric Flair's daughter. On the other hand, there are many who believe that Flair's success has a lot to do with her in-ring skills and charisma. Paul Heyman has always rooted for Charlotte, and he recently posted a tweet praising her. Check out the tweet below:

One day, @MsCharlotteWWE will not be known as @RicFlairNatrBoy's daughter. #RicFlair will be known as #Charlotte's father. And he wouldn't have it any other way!



Oh … by the way ...



That's not a prediction … that's a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/bgUB8pdNwC — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) October 28, 2019

