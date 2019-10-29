WWE News: CM Punk is getting tattoo of Hall of Famer

CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently appeared on the 31 Thoughts podcast and discussed a string of topics. Punk revealed that he is about to get a Harley Race tattoo, as the WWE Legend had a huge impact on his career.

Harley Race' legendary career

Harley Race doesn't need an introduction. The WWE Hall of Famer is widely regarded as one of the absolute best to ever step foot inside the squared circle. After garnering success in AWA and NWA, Race made his way to WWE and had a three-year stint in the Federation. Initially, he debuted as 'Handsome' Harley Race, and was managed by Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. His King of the Ring victory led to a gimmick change and he got a new moniker in 'King' Harley Race.

He got into a feud with Junkyard Dog on the road to WrestleMania 3, resulting in a victory for Race. In early 1989, Race left WWE and signed with WCW in 1990. He was immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. Earlier this year, Race passed away from lung cancer. He was 76.

Punk talks about getting a Race tattoo

While speaking about Race, Punk mentioned how much of an impact the legendary Superstar has had on his career. Punk added that he will be getting a Harley Race tattoo soon.

The Harley Race tattoo is in motion. I'm definitely going to get the Harley one memorialized. Me and two other people who were close with Harley are going to get that... I think Harley was a big piece of my career whether people realize it or not and he's just somebody who deserves to be memorialized, I feel.

