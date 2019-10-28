WWE Rumors: Backstage note on The New Day possibly turning heel

The New Day

As per WrestlingNewsCo, WWE is considering a heel turn for The New Day. Additionally, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue has reported that Kofi Kingston's character, who lost his WWE title to Brock Lesnar in a complete squash, is slowly and steadily approaching a breakdown.

The New Day's dramatic rise to the top

The New Day was formed way back in 2014, when Xavier Woods confronted Big E and Kofi Kingston in the ring, and teased a heel run for the trio. The faction soon became incredibly popular among the WWE Universe.

Their hilarious antics included throwing pancakes into the crowd and dancing on their way to the ring. The New Day was featured in a major storyline on the road to WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, when Vince McMahon tried his best to stop Kofi Kingston from going to WrestleMania to compete for the WWE title.

Big E and Woods won a Tag Team Gauntlet Match on an episode of SmackDown Live that foiled Vince's plans and led to Kofi bagging a shot at 'Mania, where he defeated Daniel Bryan to win his first WWE title.

The New Day about to embrace its dark side?

On the premiere episode of SmackDown Live on FOX, Kofi lost the WWE title to Brock Lesnar in mere seconds. Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue is now reporting that Kofi Kingston will possibly turn to the dark side in a long-term build, and will finally have a breakdown.

Keep your eyes peeled for more small signs of Kofi Kingston's impending breakdown.



This is going to be a long, slow, magnificent piece of storytelling.#WWE #SmackDown — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) October 26, 2019

Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo is reporting that WWE is considering making changes to the characters of Kingston and Big E. He added that Vince McMahon is seriously considering a heel turn for the stable.

