WWE News: Ricochet requests former Tag Team Champion to come back

Ricochet on Monday Night RAW

Former WWE Superstar Evan Bourne recently posted a photo of himself in action on his official Twitter account. RAW Superstar Ricochet responded to the tweet and requested Bourne to come back to WWE.

Bourne's WWE career

After wrestling in several independent promotions for a while, coupled with a short stint in Impact Wrestling, Evan Bourne signed a contract with WWE in 2007. Initially, he debuted in WWE's developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling, and defeated TJ Wilson. He spent some time in WWE's version of ECW and was moved to Monday Night RAW in mid-2009. He was featured in a Gauntlet match against WWE Champion Randy Orton, in his RAW debut.

Bourne went on to team up with Kofi Kingston and the duo beat David Otunga and Michael McGillicutty to become the WWE Tag Team Champions. Bourne and Kingston were given the name "Air Boom". They later lost the titles to Epico and Primo at a house show. Bourne wrestled his final WWE match against Sami Zayn at an NXT live event, on March 28, 2013. He didn't appear on WWE TV after this bout and was released from the company in 2014.

Ricochet asks Bourne to come back

Ricochet is widely regarded by many as one of the greatest high-flyers in recent memory. After a successful run in NXT, he was moved to RAW earlier this year, where he won the United States title by defeating Samoa Joe at Stomping Grounds 2019. Ricochet recently responded to a tweet made by Evan Bourne and asked him to come back to WWE. Fans responded in droves, excited at the prospect of Bourne wrestling Ricochet inside a WWE ring. Check out the tweet below.

Please come back! — WWE’s resident Superhero 👑 (@KingRicochet) October 27, 2019

