WWE News: John Cena's next appearance revealed

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 363 // 26 Oct 2019, 12:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena

WWE veteran John Cena is all set to make his next WWE appearance, though it won't be on any of the main roster shows, or even NXT for that matter. Cena will be appearing on the official premiere of WWE Backstage, along with Rob Gronkowski.

Cena's recent appearances as a part-time star

It has been a long while since John Cena turned into a part-time WWE Superstar. The 16-time World Champion was the biggest Superstar in the company at one point, around a decade ago. As time passed, Cena explored new opportunities and recently bagged a role in Fast & Furious 9, which will be releasing next year in May.

Cena came back to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 35 and came out as The Doctor of Thugonomics. Months later, he appeared on the RAW Reunion episode in a segment with The Usos. In a recent interview, Cena stated that he'll never retire from WWE, adding that he regards the promotion as his family.

I don’t think I’ll ever retire, because I don’t look at it like that … You don’t retire from your family. I will never, ever stop waving the WWE flag … I don’t think I’ll ever separate myself from them.

Also read: Paige takes a shot at Seth Rollins' "Burn It Down" catchphrase

Renee Young makes a huge announcement

On tonight's preview edition of WWE Backstage, Renee Young announced that John Cena will be featured on the premiere episode of the show on November 5. Former Football star Rob Gronkowski will accompany him on the debut episode. Fans might remember Gronkowski from his WrestleMania 33 appearance a couple of years back. He helped Mojo Rawley in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the pre-show.

Thanks for joining us and we'll see you on November 5th with the official premiere of @WWE Backstage on @FS1 with special guests @JohnCena & @RobGronkowski! #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/rcUPkyELwz — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 26, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!