WWE News: Paige takes a shot at Seth Rollins' "Burn It Down" catchphrase

Paige and Rollins

On the latest edition of WWE Backstage, Paige took a shot at Seth Rollins and targeted his popular catchphrase, "Burn It Down". The former Divas Champion said that she finds the catchphrase annoying, in a clip that has now been posted by WWE on FOX, on its official Twitter handle.

Rollins' catchphrase becomes popular among the WWE Universe

Seth Rollins has had quite an incredible 2019. His Royal Rumble win resulted in a title opportunity at WrestleMania 35 against The Beast, Brock Lesnar. Rollins defeated Lesnar at The Show of Shows, and hasn't looked back ever since then. Minus a short period of time during the SummerSlam season, Rollins has managed to keep the belt on his waist. One of the highlights of Rollins' entrance is the catchphrase "Burn It Down", which has become quite popular among the WWE Universe over the past few months. The live crowd chants it in unison every time Rollins comes down the ramp and his music blares on the speakers. The Beastslayer also uses it in promos and in-ring segments.

Paige doesn't like Rollins' catchphrase

While the WWE Universe seems to be a fan of Rollins' catchphrase, a certain former Superstar isn't too thrilled with it. Paige is currently appearing on WWE Backstage on a regular basis, alongside Booker T, Christian, and Renee Young. On the latest edition of the FS1 show, Paige shared her thoughts on the catchphrase, and WWE on FOX's official Twitter account posted it later. Here's what Paige said:

Can I say something though? The Burn it Down thing, it's just like trying to make fetch happen. And it's like, not gonna happen for me, and I get really annoyed by it.

"That burn it down thing that they make you say, it's like trying to make fetch happen, it's not gonna happen." - @RealPaigeWWE #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/IKgJBHrKy7 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 26, 2019

