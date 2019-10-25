WWE News: CM Punk names Hall of Famer's WCW character as all-time dream opponent

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently made an appearance on the 31 Thoughts podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics. When asked about his dream opponent, Punk had a very interesting choice: 'Stunning' Steve Austin.

Punk's exit and return speculation

It has been over five years since CM Punk left WWE, but the Straight Edge Superstar is still one of the most popular wrestlers of this era. There are many who still believe that Punk will make a comeback sometime in the future. The speculations regarding Punk's possible return to Pro Wrestling ran rampant this year, with AEW's arrival. Rumors began running around stating that Punk could sign with the company. Amidst the hullabaloo, Punk had a tryout for WWE Backstage on FS1, a show that is hosted by Renee Young and Hall of Famer Booker T. As of this writing, FOX has reportedly moved on from Punk and the latter has said that he hasn't heard anything regarding a possible deal.

Punk names his dream opponent

When it comes to dream matches, Punk's name is often paired up with Stone Cold Steve Austin, the legendary anti-hero of the Attitude Era without whom WWE probably wouldn't have managed to topple WCW. Austin and Punk are similar in more ways than one, and a match between the two would have done huge business for the company. When Punk was asked about his dream opponent, he took Austin's name, but there's a twist!

Actually, if I were to pick an opponent, it would be Steve Austin. Obviously everyone knows him as ‘Stone Cold’ – I would probably rather wrestle ‘Stunning’ Steve. Yeah, he was the best wrestler at that time in WCW, like ’94. There was nobody better.

