WWE News: CM Punk hands out an update on his FOX tryout

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 49 // 24 Oct 2019, 08:44 IST

A short while ago, former WWE Superstar CM Punk underwent a tryout for "WWE Backstage" on FS1. On the latest edition of Barstool Sports' My Mom's Basement podcast, Punk revealed that he hasn't heard back from FOX regarding a potential deal.

Speculations galore!

Ever since All Elite Wrestling came into being, Pro Wrestling fans have speculated on CM Punk possibly signing with the company. Punk refuted the rumors on several occasions and even took shots at fans who spread the same.

Punk even went on to take a jibe at the promotion at one point, hinting that he isn't aware of the company. Out of the blue, it was rumored that Punk gave a tryout for WWE Backstage on FS1, a show hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Punk himself later confirmed that he did have a tryout for a role on WWE Backstage.

Punk provides an update

Recently, as per Fightful.com, FOX executives were impressed with Punk after the tryout, but they have decided to move on from him, although, nothing has been set in stone though. Amidst these reports, Punk has now given an update on his WWE Backstage tryout, and it does seem like chances of Punk getting hired by FOX are getting slim. Here's what Punk said:

I did the FOX thing. They asked me to come out and I was already in LA, so I went into the FOX studios. I guess you could call it an audition? I haven't heard a thing. Renee Young and Booker T, I haven't seen either of them in 5+ years. I think Renee is great, that's the kind of thing she is built for. Booker, to me, he's Booker; he's always laughing and he's good for that kind of role.

