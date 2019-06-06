AEW News: CM Punk hilariously trolls fans who claim he's joining AEW

CM Punk

What's the story?

It's no secret that former WWE Superstar CM Punk has had enough of fans speculating on him joining All Elite Wrestling. Punk recently posted a series of images on his Instagram story, taking a shot at those fans in the process.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, immediately after the Royal Rumble PPV. He was eliminated by Kane in the match, who snuck behind an unsuspecting Punk.

Punk left the company on a sour note and stayed away from the limelight for a while. He suddenly made waves many months later, when he appeared on his best friend Colt Cabana's podcast "Art of Wrestling". The two-part interview saw Punk bash WWE on various fronts. He went on to describe his final days in WWE, and what had actually happened that made him lose his love for professional wrestling. Punk criticised WWE's creative team as well as the doctors, who were apparently negligent towards his well being.

In a rare occurence, Vince McMahon publicly apologized to Punk in an interview with Steve Austin, and stated that he is willing to work with him. Recently, Punk sent the wrestling world by storm when he allegedly appeared at an indie event, wearing a mask.

Also read: Incredible rare trailer promotes CM Punk as Shield leader

The heart of the matter

Ever since AEW came into being, fans have been hounding Punk on social media, with many making false claims that Punk has joined the promotion. The speculation garnered more steam after Dean Ambrose made his AEW debut as Jon Moxley.

It seems that Punk is fed up of the never-ending rumors. He recently took to his official Instagram handle, and posted a story series. The story sees him trolling the fans who have been annoying him to no end, regarding his status with AEW. You can check out the story here.

What's next?

Tony Khan has stated in the past that he has talked with Punk. The possibility of him joining AEW in the near future shouldn't be discounted.

