×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Tony Khan talks about CM Punk in AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
621   //    26 May 2019, 12:23 IST

CM Punk
CM Punk

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan gave an interview after Double Or Nothing went off the air.

Khan stated that CM Punk was one of the wrestlers he wanted to recruit to AEW, and added that he has a good relationship with Punk.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, and hasn't wrestled for a pro-wrestling company ever since his departure. However, Punk fought in the UFC, and unfortunately lost both of his fights. Punk made waves last month when he interfered in an indie event, donning a mask and a ninja suit.

Ever since then, fans have been clamouring for him to make his return to the squared circle. With AEW's Double Or Nothing looming closer, fans believed that Punk could possibly make his debut in the promotion. This didn't happen though, and Jon Moxley ended up debuting to a thunderous roar. Moxley's contract details were shared by Tony Khan after the event.

Also read: 5 backyard wrestlers who became WWE Champions


The heart of the matter

After the show was over, Tony Khan spoke about his relationship with Punk. He also shed light on whether Punk was present in the building during the show. Khan also stated that a wrestling company doesn't run with a single wrestler.

What's a one-person wrestling company? There's no such thing right? He was on the first roster, when I sketched down the list, like, hey, I wanna start a wrestling company... who are all the names you're gonna get? Everybody we got is on that list, and he was also on that list to be honest with you. I got almost every person on that list.
I have a good relationship with Phil, I think he's awesome and he was not here as you saw. I don't think that's the story of the show.

What's next?

Tony Khan didn't seem too eager to spill the beans on whether Punk will be a part of the show in the near future. Hopefully, we will get to see him make his way to the ring sometime soon.

Do you think Punk is AEW bound?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing CM Punk Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
AEW News: CM Punk responds to Double Or Nothing travel rumor
RELATED STORY
What if CM Punk goes to AEW?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: First photo of Double Or Nothing entrance stage revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's AEW contract details revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hall of Famer says AEW can't catch up to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumours: AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had CM Punk as his first pick signing
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing 2019: Preview and last-minute Predictions | AEW PPV
RELATED STORY
What if AEW fails in its first year?
RELATED STORY
AEW Double or Nothing: 20 things you need to know from the PPV
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Bret Hart unveils AEW World Title belt
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us