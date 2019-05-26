AEW News: Tony Khan talks about CM Punk in AEW

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 621 // 26 May 2019, 12:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan gave an interview after Double Or Nothing went off the air.

Khan stated that CM Punk was one of the wrestlers he wanted to recruit to AEW, and added that he has a good relationship with Punk.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk left WWE in 2014, and hasn't wrestled for a pro-wrestling company ever since his departure. However, Punk fought in the UFC, and unfortunately lost both of his fights. Punk made waves last month when he interfered in an indie event, donning a mask and a ninja suit.

Ever since then, fans have been clamouring for him to make his return to the squared circle. With AEW's Double Or Nothing looming closer, fans believed that Punk could possibly make his debut in the promotion. This didn't happen though, and Jon Moxley ended up debuting to a thunderous roar. Moxley's contract details were shared by Tony Khan after the event.

Also read: 5 backyard wrestlers who became WWE Champions

The heart of the matter

After the show was over, Tony Khan spoke about his relationship with Punk. He also shed light on whether Punk was present in the building during the show. Khan also stated that a wrestling company doesn't run with a single wrestler.

What's a one-person wrestling company? There's no such thing right? He was on the first roster, when I sketched down the list, like, hey, I wanna start a wrestling company... who are all the names you're gonna get? Everybody we got is on that list, and he was also on that list to be honest with you. I got almost every person on that list.

I have a good relationship with Phil, I think he's awesome and he was not here as you saw. I don't think that's the story of the show.

What's next?

Tony Khan didn't seem too eager to spill the beans on whether Punk will be a part of the show in the near future. Hopefully, we will get to see him make his way to the ring sometime soon.

Do you think Punk is AEW bound?