WWE News: 20-Man #1 Contender Battle Royal announced for Crown Jewel

Things are about to turn chaotic at Crown Jewel

On the latest edition of WWE "The Bump", a 20-Man Battle Royal was announced for the upcoming Crown Jewel event. The winner of the free-for-all will face AJ Styles for the United States title later that night.

The buildup to WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is shaping up to be a blockbuster event and WWE is leaving no stone unturned to make it an unforgettable affair.

On SmackDown Live's debut episode on FOX, former UFC World Champion Cain Velasquez came out after Brock Lesnar squashed Kofi Kingston to win the WWE title and attacked The Beast inside the squared circle. Velasquez is here to repeat history again, as he was the one who beat Lesnar to pulp around a decade ago in UFC.

These two will face off in a WWE title match at Crown Jewel. SmackDown Live's premiere episode also saw Braun Strowman confront Tyson Fury, with The Monster Among Men throwing Dolph Ziggler into Fury during the closing moments of a multi-man match. These two will also clash at the Saudi Arabia show.

Additionally, Team Hogan will take on Team Flair in a big 10-man match. Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali will collide with Randy Orton, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre.

High-stakes Battle Royal match announced for the event

Mere moments ago on WWE "The Bump", it was announced that a big 20-Man Battle Royal will take place at the event. The stakes couldn't be higher as the winner of the match will take on WWE United States Champion AJ Styles on the same show.

As first announced on @WWETheBump, a 20-Man Battle Royal will determine who challenges @AJStylesOrg for the #USTitle on the same night at #WWECrownJewel. https://t.co/j2rp7D1tqJ — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2019

