WWE News: Randy Orton wants former Intercontinental Champion in the Hall of Fame

Former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock recently took on Moose at Bound For Glory 2019 in a losing effort. He posted a tweet soon after, thanking the fans for their support. WWE Superstar Randy Orton replied to the same, endorsing Shamrock for the 2020 Hall of Fame.

Shamrock's WWE and Impact Wrestling career

Shamrock made his way to WWE back in 1997, on an episode of RAW. At the time, he was dubbed as 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' and was the special referee in the now-classic Submission match between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret 'The Hitman' Hart at WrestleMania 13. He made his WWE in-ring debut after The Show of Shows and defeated Vernon White in a squash match. Shamrock went on to feud with the likes of Bret Hart & the Hart Foundation, and Vader. He also feuded with The Rock over the Intercontinental title. The two met in a match at WrestleMania 14, which ended with Shamrock getting disqualified and losing the bout.

Shamrock's name will go down in history as the first-ever Impact Wrestling World Champion. He won the same in a 'Gauntlet for the Gold' match at the first-ever TNA PPV in 2002. It was recently announced that Shamrock would be coming back to Impact. He made his return at the September 5th & 6th TV tapings in Las Vegas and soon kicked off a feud with Moose. The eventual match at Bound For Glory resulted in a victory for Moose.

Orton wants Shamrock in the Hall of Fame

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton seems to be a big fan of Shamrock, judging by his response to Shamrock's tweet thanking the fans. Orton posted a hashtag that indicated that The Viper wants to see Shamrock getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Check out the tweet below:

