WWE News: Seth Rollins defeats The Fiend in a Steel Cage match after RAW goes off air [Watch]

Rollins vs The Fiend after RAW

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW saw Seth Rollins taking on Humberto Carrillo and bagging a victory. The night didn't end here for Rollins though, as he faced The Fiend in a Steel Cage Match after the show went off the air.

The Fiend targets The Beastslayer

The Rollins-Fiend saga kicked off at Clash of Champions a while ago, when The Fiend attacked Rollins as he was celebrating his Universal title victory against Braun Strowman in the main event of the PPV. For weeks on end, Rollins was hounded by The Fiend's demonic presence, and there were occasions when it felt as if the sinister entity was getting into the head of TheBeastslayer. Rollins and The Fiend met inside Hell In A Cell at the namesake PPV. The hellish structure was bathed in bright red light to add to the creepy aura of The Fiend's presence. The ending to the match left a lot to be desired, as Rollins hit a fallen Fiend with a sledgehammer and the referee stopped the match immediately. The fans were livid on seeing this finish.

Rollins took it up a notch recently, when he burned down the Firefly Fun House, after attacking Bray Wyatt. These two will be facing each other in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at the upcoming Crown Jewel show. WWE has already stated that this match can't be stopped for any reason, contrary to what happened at Hell In A Cell.

Rollins defeats The Fiend

After RAW tonight, Rollins and The Fiend met inside a Steel Cage, in what could be deemed as a tryout bout for their upcoming Steel Cage Match on the 11/4 episode of RAW. The ending to the match saw Rollins picking up the win by escaping the cage. Check out some videos and photos from the contest below:

Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in a Steel Cage match after #Raw goes off the air highlights part 3 pic.twitter.com/dSrv1c0Qpp — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) October 22, 2019

