WWE News: Interesting stipulation added to Seth Rollins vs The Fiend at Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins vs The Fiend

Universal Champion Seth Rollins is all set to take on The Fiend at the upcoming Crown Jewel show in Saudi Arabia. WWE has now announced an interesting stipulation for the match, in addition to it being a Falls Count Anywhere affair. As per the latest update, the match "can't be stopped for any reason".

The controversial finish at Hell In A Cell

After spending several weeks hounding Seth Rollins, The Fiend finally got the chance to wrestle the Champion for the Universal title inside Hell In A Cell at the namesake PPV. The match was contested in an unusual environment, with bright red lights shining down on the structure.

The ending to the match was a highly controversial one, as Rollins attacked a fallen Fiend with a sledgehammer, prompting the referee to stop the match immediately. This resulted in the crowd booing the result and the competitors out of the building. Even WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac couldn't believe that a Hell In A Cell match ended in such a manner.

WWE later issued a statement, saying that the match didn't end in a DQ, but via referee stoppage. The aftermath of the show saw The Fiend continuing to target Rollins, leading to this Monday's RAW, where Rollins invaded the Firefly Fun House and burned it down after attacking a visibly scared Bray Wyatt. A match was set between the two at WWE Crown Jewel, the upcoming one being a "Falls Count Anywhere" bout.

An interesting stipulation added to Crown Jewel match

Now, WWE has officially announced another stipulation for the match, which you can check out below. This guarantees that the match won't be stopped this time, no matter what.

