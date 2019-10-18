WWE News: CM Punk reveals what will it take for him to return to the company

CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk recently featured in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit, and answered a long string of questions from fans. Punk indicated that his return to WWE is not out of the question, but the company will have to make him a lucrative offer for the same to happen.

Punk's departure from WWE

At Royal Rumble 2014, CM Punk lasted for a good while before being attacked by Kane and thrown out of the ring. That was Punk's last WWE match, and he left the company immediately after.

Months later, Punk appeared on a special edition of Colt Cabana's podcast, and spilled the beans on his WWE exit. Following the interview, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon apologized to Punk publicly, and added that he would love to work with the former WWE Champion again in the future.

With the arrival of All Elite Wrestling, pro-wrestling fans began speculating on Punk possibly signing with the company, and many were hoping to see him make his big debut in the promotion on its first show, Double Or Nothing. This didn't happen, but the event saw former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley making a shocking debut shortly after the main event.

Punk on possibly returning to WWE

Punk recently starred in his first movie, named "Girl On The Third Floor". He did a Reddit AMA to promote the movie, and answered a bunch of questions. One fan asked Punk whether there's a possibility that he will ever return to WWE. Punk stated that it is possible, but only if the paycheck is good enough.

Oh of course i'm going to get asked that, no need to apologize! It'd have to be a very big bag.

