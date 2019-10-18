WWE News: Sasha Banks possibly getting a new look

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks made her big WWE return a while ago on Monday Night RAW, turning heel and revealing a new look. Now, it seems like Banks is possibly going to get another makeover. She was tagged by a designer on a picture of a new wig, which was later posted by The Boss herself on her Instagram story.

Banks' big return and new look

2019 has seen a mixed set of results for Sasha Banks. Bayley and Banks became the first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions earlier this year, at Elimination Chamber. They lost the belts in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 35, to the IIconics, following which Banks disappeared from WWE TV.

On the RAW episode after SummerSlam 2019, Banks made her return on weekly TV, attacking an injured Natalya and revealing a new look, which saw Sasha changing her hair color to blue. Banks didn't stop here, and went on to launch a brutal beatdown on WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Over the next several weeks, Banks and Lynch feuded over the red belt. Banks defeated Lynch at Clash of Champions via DQ, but lost the RAW Women's Championship Hell In A Cell Match to "The Man" recently.

Banks getting a new look again?

Banks recently put up a post on her Instagram story, featuring a blue wig. The wig has been made by a designer who goes by the name 'savisdavis' on Instagram. The picture was originally posted by said designer, mentioning that the latest design is a full lace, glow in the dark wig. She also added that she's applying final touches to the design, and tagged Banks on the story. Check it out below -

A new wig for Banks?

