WWE News: Jon Moxley on whether Renee Young will join AEW in the future

Moxley and Young

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley recently sat down with Screengeek and opened up on a variety of topics. Moxley was asked about the possibility of Renee Young joining him in AEW in the future, to which he responded by stating that Young has got a lot on her plate at the moment, and added that her future is in her hands.

Moxley shocks the wrestling world

On May 25, All Elite Wrestling presented its first show, called Double Or Nothing. The PPV garnered praise from fans and critics alike. A packed card from top to bottom, an intense and brutal fight between Cody and Dustin Rhodes, and the shocking debut of Jon Moxley gave AEW an explosive start in the business. Moxley was formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE. His wife, Renee Young, is currently a host on WWE's FS1 show, WWE Backstage. Young was previously a color commentator on Monday Night RAW.

Moxley responds to whether Renee will join AEW in the future

When Moxley debuted in AEW, there were many who speculated on Young possibly joining him in the promotion sometime in the future. Screengeek asked the same question to Moxley, and this is what he had to say in response:

Uh, she’s got A LOT of stuff on her plate. A lot of things she wants to do. I mean, you’d have to ask her what all her goals and aspirations are, but she has a lot of them outside the wrestling business. Right now she’s just like, right now over there she’s completely invaluable. She has a lot of great opportunities with Fox, and uh, which is great for her, and uh, her, you know, I uh… her future is in her hands, she can do whatever she wants, and she’s uh… It’s good to be her right now. A lot on her plate right now, a lot on her plate. It’s very cool, you know?

