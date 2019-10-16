WWE News: Paige makes request to Vince McMahon

Paige and Vince McMahon

Tonight, Paige joined Booker T and others on WWE Backstage to recap the WWE Draft. At one point during the discussion, she addressed WWE CEO Vince McMahon and requested to manage The Kabuki Warriors once again.

Paige's career post-retirement

It has been over a year since Paige announced her retirement from active competition, due to a severe neck injury. Back in late 2017, Paige returned to WWE, and brought along Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville. Soon after, the trio wrestled a 6-woman match at a house show, where Paige suffered the career ending injury after receiving a kick from Sasha Banks. Since then, Paige has appeared sporadically on WWE television.

Paige was a guest commentator for the first-ever WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and announced her retirement the night after. She was soon announced as the General Manager of SmackDown Live, and turned babyface in the process, ending her alliance with Absolution. As the year was approaching its end, the McMahons announced that they were taking control of both shows, leading to the GM position being quietly removed. Paige soon came back, this time as the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane, a newly formed team on SmackDown Live.

Paige wants to manage the Kabuki Warriors again

Paige went on to take some time off to undergo hernia surgery, and it seems like she wants to come back and manage The Kabuki Warriors, who are the Women's Tag Team Champions at the moment. On WWE Backstage, she asked McMahon to "hit her up" and bring her back on TV again as the manager to the Kabuki Warriors.

Hit me up brother, I'm ready, I'm ready to manage them again. Come on Vince, I'm ready coach, put me in!

