WWE News: Seth Rollins wants to face Hall of Famer at WrestleMania 36

Seth Rollins

The official Twitter account of WWE on FOX recently posted a question to the fans, inquiring about a potential opponent for Stone Cold Steve Austin if he gets to have one final match. Universal Champion Seth Rollins responded to the tweet, stating that WrestleMania 36 isn't far away.

Speculation on Austin's return

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestled his final match in WWE at WrestleMania 19, where he took on The Rock in their third 'Mania encounter. The Rock finally managed to beat Austin at The Show of Shows, but little did the fans know that they had seen Stone Cold's final match.

As time passed, Austin returned to WWE on multiple occasions, and appeared in backstage as well as in-ring segments. Recently, he was one of the returning legends on Monday Night RAW's special Reunion edition. Austin also spoke about a possible final match to cap off his career, and said that he could have one more match without getting injured.

Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they used to.

Rollins shows interest in a match against Austin

WWE on FOX posted a tweet recently asking the fans to name one Superstar of their choice that they would like to see compete in a match against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Seth Rollins took notice of this, and hinted that he would like to have a match against Austin at next year's WrestleMania, which will emanate from Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out Rollins' response:

Mania ain’t that far away.... 🤔 https://t.co/o8N8gS9U1m — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 16, 2019

