WWE News: Bray Wyatt has a question for Seth Rollins after he burns the Firefly Fun House down

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 272 // 15 Oct 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Wyatt has a question for Rollins

Tonight, Universal Champion Seth Rollins burned the Firefly Fun House down in the closing segment of Monday Night RAW. Soon after, Bray Wyatt posted a couple of tweets, asking Rollins how did he manage to find the Fun House.

The rise of The Fiend

After WrestleMania 35, vignettes began airing on WWE TV, which signaled the return of Bray Wyatt in a completely different avatar. Wyatt was now the host of a children's show called Firefly Fun House. It didn't take long for the WWE Universe to realize that an incredibly sinister secret was hidden beneath Wyatt's cheerful persona. This secret was later revealed as The Fiend, Wyatt's alter ego.

The Fiend debuted on an episode of RAW and attacked Finn Balor in the process. He went on to attack several WWE legends and Hall of Famers, including Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. The Fiend defeated Balor at SummerSlam without losing a sweat.

At Clash of Champions, Seth Rollins successfully defended his Universal Title against Braun Strowman. He didn't get to celebrate much though, as The Fiend attacked him on the ramp. The two met inside Hell in a Cell, and the match was stopped after Rollins took it too far and attacked Wyatt with a sledgehammer.

Wyatt comments after RAW

Tonight, Rollins sent a chilling statement to Wyatt, when he invaded the Firefly Fun House and attacked him. Immediately after, Rollins set the Firefly Fun House on fire. After the show went off the air, these two Superstars met inside the squared circle in a dark match.

After all was said and done, Wyatt posted a tweet and seemed curious as to how did Seth manage to locate the Fun House.

Ramblin’ Rabbit was taken from us in tonight’s super unnecessary, cruel arson attack.



RIP brother — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 15, 2019

Also, I wanted you to know @WWERollins, I forgive you.

It is my nature to do so, no matter how how upset I get.



Not everyone here feels this way, however.



Quick question: How did you find it?

Are you dead? — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 15, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!